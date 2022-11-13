Indiana News

Semi driver under arrest after school bus crash leaves 16 injured in Warsaw

by: Hanna Mordoh
Posted: / Updated:

WARSAW, Ind. (WISH) — A semi-driver is under arrest for operating while intoxicated after crashing into a school bus, leaving 16 people hurt, according to Warsaw police.

The crash happened just after 8 pm on Saturday night on U.S. 30 near Center Street.

Warsaw Police said the bus was carrying hockey players from Saint Ignatius College Prep in Chicago. The team was going to their hotel after a match at Culver Academies when the bus and a semi crashed. Police said 3 people are in critical condition.

The semi-driver was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Dry Sunday but cold continues

Weather Blog /

Two arrested following police chase through 3 Indiana counties

Indiana News /

US border agency leader resigns amid wave of migrants

National /

Pacers use big fourth quarter to beat Raptors 118-104

Indiana Pacers /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.