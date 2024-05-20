Search
Semi hauling potatoes catches fire on I-74 near Greensburg

A semi hauling potatoes caught fire Monday morning on I-74 in Decatur County, causing significant backups and delays. (INDOT Photo)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A semitrailer hauling potatoes caught fire Monday morning on Interstate 74 in Decatur County, causing major delays and backups.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on eastbound I-74 at the State Road 3 interchange near Greensburg. That’s about an hour southeast of Indianapolis.

All lanes of the interstate were closed for about an hour, but by 8 a.m., the fast lane had reopened, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News 8.

It could take several hours for the interstate to fully reopen.

Police did not say if anyone was hurt.

News 8 has reached out to local and state police for more information.

