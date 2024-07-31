Semi hits, kills person walking on I-69 in Fort Wayne

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was hit and killed by a semitruck on Interstate 69 in Fort Wayne early Wednesday, police said.

Fort Wayne Police Department officers were called just after 12 a.m. to an accident in the southbound lanes of I-69 near the exit for Lima Road.

Officers and medics arrived at the scene and located a male pedestrian and a stopped semitruck.

The pedestrian, whose name and age were not shared by police, died at the scene.

Investigators believe the person was trying to walk across the southbound lanes of the interstate when he was struck. The section of I-69 where the crash occurred is unlit and currently under construction with lane restrictions.

“The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing which may have contributed to the crash. The speed of the semi and alcohol relating to the driver of the semi do not appear to be a factor,” Fort Wayne police said in a release.

The southbound lanes of I-69 and the Lime Road entrance ramps for southbound interstate traffic were closed for investigation and reopened just before 4 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.