Semi loaded with diesel fuel starts fire after crashing into garage, propane tank

METEA, Ind. (WLFI/WISH) – Authorities are investigating after a semi tanker filled with diesel fuel started a fire when it crashed into a garage and struck a propane tank.

According to Cass County Sheriff’s dispatch, fire crews were called to the area of East County Road 875 North and State Road 25, north of Logansport, shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroder said the semi tanker was traveling south on State Road 25 when it left the road, striking the garage and propane tank.

According to Sheriff Schroder, the homeowner was the first person to call 911.

“The homeowner is very distraught right now. He was shaken, He was home when the semi tanker drove through his garage, and he helped get the driver out of the cab,” said Sheriff Schroder.

The driver was transported to Logansport Memorial Hospital for treatment.

“We have not had the chance to interview him yet for the crash investigation to determine exactly what happened, but we do know that he traveled off the roadway over 500 feet before he struck the garage,” said Sheriff Schroder.

State Road 25 was closed for nearly three hours after the crash.