Sen. Braun: Federal help likely for Sullivan tornado recovery

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WISH) — U.S. Sen. Mike Braun on Tuesday said he hoped federal officials would move quickly on a disaster declaration for this city.

The Republican from Indiana told reporters following a tour of the area devastated by Friday night’s tornado his office was ready to help anyone applying for aid.

State officials have already approved their own disaster declaration for the city, unlocking aid programs such as Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority vouchers to cover hotel stays.

Pam Browne was using that program. She lost her home in the tornado and did not have insurance. On Tuesday, she was staying at a motel in Terre Haute. Browne says she also lost her ID in the storm but, so far, the aid application process has been easy.

“It was a lot easier than I thought,” she said. “They’re making it easy for us. I hope it can continue.”

Mayor Clint Lamb said the Federal Emergency Management Agency has done a preliminary damage assessment but has yet to conduct a full one. If federal officials do approve a disaster declaration, that would unlock federal individual and community assistance grants. People can use the former for expenses, such as lost or uninsured housing and medical bills, while the latter can help cover infrastructure repairs. Braun and U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon, another Indiana Republican, said they will closely monitor any federal disaster declarations.

Browne said she’s still figuring out her long-term housing options. In the meantime, she said, the sheer amount of help she and other survivors in Sullivan are receiving is overwhelming.

“It was from one extreme to another. It’s like we lost everything and they’re coming in and replacing everything,” she said. “It’s heartwarming.”

Emergency management officials said they have suspended all outdoor volunteer work on Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather. That work will resume on Thursday.

