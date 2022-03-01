Indiana News

Senate approves bill banning transgender girls from girls’ K-12 sports teams

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Senate has passed a bill that would ban transgender girls from participating in girls’ K-12 sports teams.

The measure passed 32-18.

Last week, Senate Republicans defeated multiple attempts to change the bill, according to News 8’s Garrett Bergquist.

Supporters of the bill say it is necessary to keep girls from competing against someone who has benefited from male puberty, thus ensuring an even playing field.

Detractors say the measure is unfair to transgender children.

“Even filing bills like this signals transgender kids are not welcome,” State Sen. J.D. Ford, a Democrat, said on Tuesday. “This bill is built on fear and intolerance. Sports are not being overrun by transgender athletes. Health of transgender people should take priority over your fear.”

Senators made no changes to the bill, meaning that it will likely move on to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk for his signature.