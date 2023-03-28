Senate Bill 480 ‘worrisome’ for transgender community

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Trans advocates say the fight against Senate Bill 480 isn’t over. Although it’s headed to the governor’s desk, they plan to fight it until the end. They fear this bill will open the door to further discriminatory legislation.

One of the House bill sponsors says they are acting to do what’s right for children, referencing the regret some trans people may hold. News 8 spoke to one man who says it’s not the government’s decision to make, and is instead taking away the child’s rights along with parental rights.

Kaden Alexander feels a lot of sadness with the passage of Senate Bill 480. He’s been through the journey many trans youth are hoping to be allowed to take.

“I can only imagine if you had that opportunity in front of you. Your parents were on board. Your doctors were on board, and then the state is taking that away from you,” Alexander said.

Senate Bill 480, if signed into law would ban hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and gender transition surgery for people under 18.

Alexander says this legislation is worrisome on multiple fronts, saying the youth is often an easy target, and this could eventually lead to sites being set on adults.

“Since the previous presidential administration, and the threats that have been put out to the LGBTQ+ community as a whole in general, we discuss the possibility of moving.”

According to the latest data from the Trevor Project, an agency that tracks statistics impacting the LGBTQ+ community, 1 out of 5 trans or non-binary youth have seriously considered suicide.

Alexander says this latest round of legislation could have devastating impacts, and said “There’s a reason the suicide statistics for youth and young adults are so high, and this is only going to exacerbate that.”

He says there’s concern about what the future could hold for his wife and child. But for now, he’s staying to fight, urging youth struggling to hold strong.

“Legislation comes and goes. We know then. But taking your life is not, and should not, be on the table,” Alexander said.

The governor’s office says Gov. Holcomb typically won’t release a statement until after a bill is signed or vetoed.