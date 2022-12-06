Indiana News

Senate confirms Indiana judge’s appointment to appeals bench

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The U.S. Senate has confirmed the appointment of a federal magistrate from southern Indiana to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The Senate voted 60-31 Monday to confirm Doris L. Pryor.

Since March 2018, Pryor has served as magistrate judge for the Southern District of Indiana. Before that, she served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. She received her Juris Doctor from the Indiana University Maurer School of Law in 2003.

In May 2022, President Joe Biden nominated Pryor to the seat to be vacated by Judge David F. Hamilton, who assumed the role of Senior circuit judge upon Pryor’s confirmation.

Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana says Pryor “is a public servant of the highest caliber.” She is the first Biden appellate court nominee to receive the support of both of Indiana’s Republican senators.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals covers Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin.