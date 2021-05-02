Indiana News

Separate stabbing and shooting leave 2 dead in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Two men are dead after a stabbing and shooting in Fort Wayne early Sunday morning, Fort Wayne police say.

Police arrived at 2400 Trentman Ave. just before 4 a.m. following reports of a stabbing and found a man with life-threatening injures.

Medics treated him and the scene and then transported to an area hospital, where he died shortly after. Police say the preliminary investigation indicates the stabbing occurred at a different, unknown location.

At approximately 5:53 a.m., Fort Wayne police responded to a shooting in front of a Marathon gas station located at the intersection of Hanna Street and Oxford Street. They located a man in a white vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead.

Police do not believe there is a connection between the two incidents. Both investigations are still ongoing.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.