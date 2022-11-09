Indiana News

‘She was a sweet person’: Friends remember Muncie woman killed in shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — The Muncie community is reeling from the shooting death of a woman beloved in her neighborhood.

Lay is in disbelief after his friend 43-year-old Joanie Elaine Webb was shot at her home last Friday.

“It’s just another tragedy that shouldn’t have happened you know,” Lay said.

It happened at around 4 p.m. at 1st and Monroe streets.

“She was a sweet person. I mean all that I know about her is she, you know, I don’t think she had a mean bone in her body,” Lay said.

Police arrested 19-year-old Darnzell Drummer for Webb’s murder.

According to the Muncie Police Department, a second woman was shot but is in stable condition.

Neighbors say at least eight shots were fired at this home.

Police say one of bullets hit the house next door where Webb was the moment she was shot.

“Just a few weeks ago, we were sitting on our porch just engaging in conversation talking about life and she’s an avid bingo player and that’s what she was waiting to go the day that this happened,” Lay said. “It’s going to take the whole community to come together and put an end to this that’s senseless and try to teach the kids.”

Lay says parents need to pay more attention to their children.

“You can’t catch them when they’re teenagers or young adults and try to change their mindsets. I mean you’ve got to start at an earlier age than most of them do,” Lay said.