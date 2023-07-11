Search
Shelby County inmate dies after being found unresponsive

view of the shelby county indiana jail in May 2023 from Google Street View
by: Daja Stowe
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Shelby County Jail inmate died Monday after he was found unresponsive by officers in the book area of the jail, police say.

Just after 7:10 a.m. Monday, Denim Fassold, 33, of Shelbyville, became unresponsive in the book area of the jail. Staff members started to perform life-saving procedures and notified medical personnel.

According to a release, Fassold was taken to a hospital in Shelbyville and would die later that night.

Police say Fassold had been arrested three days prior to his death.

The cause and manner of death were not immediately known as of Tuesday afternoon.

