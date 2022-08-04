Indiana News

Sheriff issues correction, SUV carrying Walorski crossed center line in crash

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 02: (L to R) Following a meeting with President Donald Trump, Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY), Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN), House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO), House Ways and Means Committee chairman Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) and Rep. Kristi Noem (R-SD) exit the West Wing of the White House, November 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. On Thursday, Republican lawmakers unveiled their plans for a massive rewrite of the U.S. tax code. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WAKARUSA, Ind. (WISH) — Police on Thursday said evidence from the crash that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, an Indiana Republican, revealed that the SUV she was in crossed the center line moments before the head-on crash.

Police initially said Wednesday that 56-year-old Edith Schmucker, of Nappanee, crossed the center line on State Road 19 and crashed head-on into the SUV driven by St. Joseph County Republican Chair Zachery Potts, 27, of Mishawaka.

The crash killed Potts, Schmucker, Walorski, and Walorski’s communication director, 28-year-old Emma Thomson.

Police have not determined why the SUV crossed the center line.

Everyone inside both vehicles was wearing a seatbelt, and air bags did deploy, the sheriff’s office says.

Police are still investigating the crash