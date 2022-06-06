Indiana News

Sheriff: Man injured in Boone County rollover crash

A damaged SUV rests on its side in a Boone County cornfield following a crash on June 5, 2022. (Provided Photo/Boone County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A Marshall County man is in the hospital after a Sunday afternoon rollover crash in Boone County.

Dispatchers received a call just after 12 p.m. that an SUV had hit a utility pole and rolled several times in the area of US 421 and County Road 300 North, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said. That’s about five miles northwest of Indianapolis Executive Airport.

Police arrived and found a heavily damaged SUV sitting in a cornfield. The driver, 21-year-old Braxton Borkholder, of Bremen, was trapped inside the vehicle and unconscious.

Firefighters and medics freed Borkholder from the SUV and he was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

No one else was involved in the crash.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.