Sheriff: Police spend hours searching for 911 caller in crash

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — Gary police early Monday spent at least two hours searching for a 911 caller, one of two females in a car that had flipped, the Lake County sheriff says.

The 911 call came in about 3:40 a.m. Monday. One of the women was trapped in the car and could not feel her legs, the sheriff says.

About two hours after the 911 call, Gary Police Department sought added help, and an off-duty officer with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department and a Gary police officer responded, Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. posted on social media.

“One of the occupants of the car managed to exit the vehicle and flag down a passerby who was able to help officers find the scene,” the post said.

The car was found near the former Majestic Star casino property at Buffington Harbor on Lake Michigan.

“I would like to convey my sincere appreciation for the passerby and two officers who found the car and all first responders involved in this rescue. Their diligence helped to prevent what could have been a tragedy,” the sheriff posted.

Gary Police Department has not shared any information about the crash on its Facebook page.