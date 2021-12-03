Indiana News

Sheriff’s deputy in western Indiana shot, suspect sought

Indiana State Police officers. (WISH Photo, File)
by: Associated Press
CLAY CITY, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana State Police said a Clay County Sheriff’s deputy was shot and multiple law enforcement agencies had responded to the site Friday morning.

The deputy has been transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, state police Sgt. Matt Ames said.

The incident occurred 6 miles south of Clay City on Indiana 59 near the New Brunswick Bridge.

Police are considering it an active scene. They said a suspect was armed with a rifle. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Clay City Junior-Senior High School and elementary school were on lockdown, Clay Community Schools officials said.

Clay City is 71 miles (114 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis.

