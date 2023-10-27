Sheriff’s office: 16-year-old driver dies after semi failed to yield

UNION MILLS, Ind. (WISH) — A 16-year-old pickup driver died Thursday after crashing into a semitractor-trailer that failed to yield the right of way while making a turn, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office says.

Mark A. Steuer, of La Porte, died in the crash that happened on U.S. 6, about a 50-minute drive southwest of South Bend in northern Indiana.

Steuer was a junior at South Central Junior-Senior High School and a member of the football team, according to online information from a local fire department and the school district.

Ben Anderson, superintendent of the Union Mills-based South Central Community School district, wrote in a letter, “We are working to support our students, staff, and that family in any way we possibly can. We will continue to provide additional counseling to our students in the coming days and weeks as our school community works through the grief process.”

Deputies were dispatched at 7:11 a.m. Thursday to the crash at the intersection of U.S. 6 and La Porte County Road 425 West, the sheriff’s office says.

Investigators believe Donald E. Miles, 70, of Hobart, was driving a white 2019 Freightliner east on U.S. 6 when he slowed to turn north onto County Road 425 West. He failed to yield to Steuer’s gold 1996 Ford pickup, causing him to crash into the semi’s trailer.

Steuer was taken to a hospital and died in its emergency room, the sheriff’s office says.

Miles was not hurt in the crash.

The sheriff’s office says toxicology test results were pending Thursday night.