Sherman Minton Bridge closed until further notice

The Sherman Minton Bridge (Provided Photo/Sherman Minton Bridge)
by: Kyla Russell
Posted: / Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WISH) — The Sherman Minton Bridge, which connects Louisville and New Albany, is closed until further notice for repairs.

The six-lane bridge is closed in both directions after “a component of the bridge deck on the Kentucky approach span was found to be in need of immediate repair,” according to the bridge’s renewal project site.

The site suggests drivers take Interstate 265 or Interstate 65.

“Regional traffic signs and variable message boards will be posted in the project area, notifying motorists of the closure and alternate route,” their site said.

