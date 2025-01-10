58-year-old man dies in Shoals crash of SUV, semi

SHOALS, Ind. (WISH) — A 58-year-old died Wednesday night when he lost control of his SUV and crashed into a semitractor-trailer in Martin County, Indiana State Police said Thursday night.

Paul M. Davis, of Shoals, died in the crash reported about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday just outside the town of Shoals east of the intersection of U.S. 50/U.S 150 and State Road 450.

Davis was driving eastbound on U.S. 50 when he lost control of his 2016 Cadillac SUV and traveled sideways into the westbound lane, where the SUV collided with the semi.

Jonathon A. Kauffman, 21, of Washington, was driving the 2010 Mack semitractor-trailer westbound on U.S. 50. He was not injured, a news release from state police said.

The release did not say if weather was a factor in the crash, but noted the investigation was incomplete.

Shoals, a town of 680 people, is about 1-hour, 45-minute drive southwest of downtown Indianapolis.