Shooting at Fort Wayne apartment complex leaves man dead

by: Josh Doering
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting at a Fort Wayne apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Fort Wayne Police Department says officers responded to a shooting reported by several witnesses in the 7900 block of Decatur Road at approximately 1:06 a.m. A man was located with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead.

No additional information about the victim was provided.

A person of interest is being interviewed, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call FWPD at 260-427-1222 or Greater Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

