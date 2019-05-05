Shooting in Anderson leaves 38-year-old man dead

Copyright by WISH - All rights reserved (WISH Photo/Brett Bensley)

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) -- A 38-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Anderson Saturday night, the Anderson Police Department said.

Major Joel Sandefur with the Anderson Police Department said Thomas Ogle was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in the alley way of the 400 block of W. 7th Street around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Ogle, of Anderson, later died from his injuries at St. Vincent's Hospital.

Authorities said a person of interest in the case has been interviewed, however no arrests have been made at this time.