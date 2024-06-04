Shooting injures southern Indiana man, puts another in jail

SALEM, Ind. (WISH) — A man on Monday night was incarcerated in connection with an early morning fight that left another man with a gunshot wound, Indiana State Police and online jail records say.

Salem Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Department were called for help about 4:30 a.m. Monday. They found the driver, Jed Elliott, 51, with a gunshot wound to the arm. He was in the truck with a “female friend,” a news release issued Monday afternoon from state police said.

Elliott was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in Kentucky. His condition was not believed to be life-threatening, police say.

Investigators with the state police believe Elliott had earlier pulled his truck behind a shed at his home in the early morning. Tyler Dylan Gay, 28, of of Fredericksburg, was also at the home and saw Elliott pull in. Gay is believed to have walked from the home with a handgun and confronted Elliott, leading to a fight. Gay fired the pistol and shot Elliott in the arm, police say. Elliott and the female friend fled the area before calling 911 from the state road at a point about 4.5 miles northeast of downtown Salem.

Online court and jail records did not show Gay has been formally charged with a crime, but he was arrested on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery.

Salem is about a 50-minute drive northwest of downtown Louisville.