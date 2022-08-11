Indiana News

Silver Alert canceled for 12-year-old South Bend girl

(Photo provided/South Bend Police Department)
by: Gregg Montgomery
LATEST: South Bend Police Department posted on social media at 9:37 p.m. Thursday, “Trinity has been found and is safe. Thank you for helping us spread the word!”

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was declared late Thursday afternoon for a 12-year-old girl missing from South Bend.

The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Trinity Martin, a 12 year old black female, 5 feet 4 nches tall, 110 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and white Nike shoes.

Trinity was last seen on Friday, August 5, 2022, 12:30 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

If you have any information on Trinity Martin, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.

