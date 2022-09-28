Indiana News

Silver Alert canceled for 13-year-old boy missing from Portage

(Photo Provided/Indiana State Police)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Indiana State Police canceled the Silver Alert around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday.

PORTAGE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy missing from Portage, IN. That’s about 150 miles northwest of Indianapolis. He’s believed to be in extreme danger.

Police say Blake Nielson was last seen Tuesday at 7 p.m. wearing a green baseball cap, a black/tan t-shirt, grey sweatpants, and Nike Jordan shoes.

He’s 5 feet and 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Porter County Sheriff’s Department at 219-477-3000 or 911.

