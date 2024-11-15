Silver Alert canceled for 52-year-old woman missing from Warsaw

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — UPDATE: Indiana Silver alert provided the following update at 8:14 p.m. Friday:

Silver Alert 100-2024 issued on November 15, 2024 on Melanie Wallen has been cancelled as of November 15, 2024. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Warsaw Police Department at 574-267-5667.

Original story

The Warsaw Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Melanie Wallen, a 52-year-old white female who is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, has blonde hair with blue eyes, was last seen wearing a brown sweater, blue jeans, brown shoes, and carrying a red purse.

Melanie is missing from Warsaw, Indiana, which is 128 miles north of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Oct. 28, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Investigators ask that anyone with information on Melanie Wallen contact the Warsaw Police Department at 574-267-5667 or 911.