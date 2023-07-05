Silver Alert canceled for 71-year-old woman missing from South Bend

UPDATE: Indiana Silver Alert at 3:48 p.m. messaged, Silver Alert 062-2023 issued on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 on Loretta Ford has been canceled as of Wednesday, July 5, 2023. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.” No word on whether Ford was found safe.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — A Statewide Silver Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for a 71-year-old woman missing from South Bend.

Loretta Ford is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Ford was described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen at 9 a.m. Wednesday, wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.

If anyone has information on Loretta Ford, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.

South Bend is 147 miles north of Indianapolis.