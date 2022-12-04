Indiana News

Silver Alert canceled for 73-year-old woman missing from Hobart

UPDATE: The Silver Alert issued Sunday for 73-year-old Eva Juran, of Hobart, was canceled by Hobart Police Department at 6:24 p.m. Sunday.

HOBART, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert was issued Sunday evening for a 73-year-old woman from Hobart who was last seen Saturday afternoon.

Eva Juran is missing from Hobart which is 148 miles northwest of Indianapolis. She was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Juran was described as 5 feet 4 inches and 147 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. She was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical aid. She was last seen Saturday at 12 p.m. driving a white 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander with Indiana license plate 786TEN.

If you have any information on Eva Juran, contact the Hobart Police Department at 219-660-0027 or 911.