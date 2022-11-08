Indiana News

Silver Alert canceled for 75-year-old man missing from Borden

UPDATE: Indiana Stated Police have canceled the Silver Alert Tuesday morning issued for Gregory Albers.

BORDEN, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday night for a 75-year-old man who was last seen Monday afternoon.

Gregory Albers is missing from Borden, which is 109 miles south of Indianapolis.

He was believed to be in extreme danger. He was last seen at 1 p.m. Monday driving a white 2011 Chevrolet Silverado with an Indiana license plate R507415.

Albers was described as 6 feet 1 inch tall and 250 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Department at 812.246.6996 or 911.