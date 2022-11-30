Indiana News

Silver Alert canceled for 76-year-old man missing from Newton County

A statewide Silver Alert was issued for 76-year-old Jerry Peyton, of Newton County, on Nov. 30, 2022. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

LATEST: “Silver Alert 178-2022 issued on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, on Jerry Peyton has been cancelled as of Wednesday, November 30, 2022. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 219-474-5661.“

DeMOTTE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Wednesday morning for a 76-year-old man missing from Newton County.

Jerry Peyton was last seen at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, in DeMotte, Indiana, which is 124 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Police believe he is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Peyton was described by police as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and 177 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black coat, gray shirt, dark-colored pants, and dark-colored shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 219-474-5661 or 911.