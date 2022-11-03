Indiana News

Silver Alert canceled for missing 14-year-old girl from Logansport

A statewide Silver Alert was issued on Nov. 3, 2022, for Blanca Xona-Vasquez, of Logansport. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

UPDATE: The statewide Silver Alert issued at 3 a.m. Thursday for 14-year-old Blanca Xoona-Vasquez was canceled just after 1 p.m. Thursday, according to Indiana State Police.

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued at 3 a.m. Thursday for a 14-year-old girl missing from Logansport.

Blanca Xona-Vasquez was last seen at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday in Logansport, which is 77 miles north of Indianapolis. Police believe Xona-Vasquez is in extreme danger and may need medical aid.

Xona-Vasquez was described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and 98 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black Los Angeles T-shirt, a heart/butterfly necklace, and ripped blue jeans.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Logansport Police Department at 574-722-6060 or 911.