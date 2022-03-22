Indiana News

Silver Alert canceled for missing 15-year-old New Haven girl

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Karen Garcia was canceled at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday.

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old girl from New Haven.

Karen Garcia is 5 feet 4 inches and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen at 10:00 p.m. Monday wearing a back and red shirt, black leggings and black shoes.

Garcia is believed in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Garcia should contact the New Haven Police Department at 260-748-7080 or call 911.