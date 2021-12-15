Indiana News

Silver Alert canceled for missing 79-year-old woman

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Sandra Foltz was canceled at 10:01 p.m. Wednesday.

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman from Steuben County, according to the Indiana State Police.

Police said Sandra Foltz, 79, was last seen on Dec. 14 around 9 p.m.

ISP described Foltz as a white female, who is 5’11” tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office at 260-665-3131.