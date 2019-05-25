Silver Alert canceled for missing South Bend man

UPDATE: Police on Saturday night canceled the Silver Alert for Lemere.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has issued for a missing South Bend man.

Robert Lemere, 87, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, in South Bend.

Police describe Lemere as a white male, 5-feet-4, 170 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes, driving a white 2006 Buick LeSabre with green paint down the passenger side and Indiana license plate number D701ER.

Lemere is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Robert Lemere, call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or dial 911.