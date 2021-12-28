Indiana News

Silver Alert canceled for southern Indiana man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Robert Keith was canceled at 2:58 p.m. Tuesday.

DEPUTY, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from southern Indiana.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 60-year-old Robert Keith of Deputy.

Keith was last seen Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

Keith is 5’7″ and 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. When last seen, he was swearing a black shirt and black pants.

If you know where he is, contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 812-265-4344 or 911.