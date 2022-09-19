Indiana News

Silver Alert cancelled 12-year-old girl missing from Columbia City

UPDATE: Indiana State Police have cancelled the Silver Alert Monday just before 1 p.m. Police say she is safe and has been reunited with her family.

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl missing from Columbia City, IN. Police believe she may be in danger and in need of medical aid.

Police say Emery Osborne, 12, was last seen Monday around 7 a.m. in Columbia City. That’s about 120 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Osborne is 5 feet and 2 inches tall, 145 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the Indiana State Police at 260-432-8661 or 911.