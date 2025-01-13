Silver Alert declared for 15-year-old girl missing from St. John

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The St. John Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Alina Rhoades, a 15-year-old white female who is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 90 pounds, has blonde hair with blue eyes, was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and black leggings while carrying a tan tote bag and black backpack, and possibly a passenger in a white 2012-14 Toyota Camry with tinted windows and black rims and unknown registration.

Alina is missing from St. John, Indiana, which is 145 miles northwest of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025 at 10 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Investigators ask that anyone with information on Alina Rhoades contact the St. John Police Department at (219) 660-0000 or 911.