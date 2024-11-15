Silver Alert declared for 52-year-old woman missing from Warsaw

48°
Melanie Wallen. (Provided Photo/Indiana Silver Alert)
by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Warsaw Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Melanie Wallen, a 52-year-old white female who is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, has blonde hair with blue eyes, was last seen wearing a brown sweater, blue jeans, brown shoes, and carrying a red purse.

Melanie is missing from Warsaw, Indiana, which is 128 miles north of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Oct. 28, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

Investigators ask that anyone with information on Melanie Wallen contact the Warsaw Police Department at 574-267-5667 or 911.

