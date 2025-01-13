33°
Silver Alert declared for 61-year-old man missing from Elkhart

Patrick Arthur Dowllar. (Provided Photo/Indiana Silver Alert)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Elkhart Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Patrick Arthur Dowllar, a 61-year-old white male who is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes.

Patrick is missing from Elkhart, Indiana, which is 162 miles north of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

Investigators ask that anyone with information on Patrick Arthur Dowllar contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or 911.

