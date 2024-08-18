Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Silver Alert declared for 70-year-old missing from northeastern Indiana

Gary Pontsler, 70, of Decatur, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Decatur Police Department)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

DECATUR, Ind. (WISH) — The Decatur Police Department was investigating the disappearance of a 70-year-old man last seen Saturday morning.

Gary Pontsler was described as white, 6 feet tall, and 220 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

Pontsler was last seen around 5 a.m. Saturday. He was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical aid.

Anyone with information on Pontsler was asked to contact the Decatur Police Department at 260-724-5345 or 911.

Decatur is 124 miles northeast of Indianapolis, just south of Fort Wayne along the Indiana-Ohio border.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

A hunter’s graveyard shift: Grabbing...
Offbeat /
Community Link: Centerfield Capital Partners
Community Link /
Jennings County prosecutor clears 2...
News /
West Indy Art and Music...
Local News /
IMPD: Man barricaded himself in...
Crime Watch 8 /
Venezuelans in Caracas and across...
International News /
‘Shoot me up with a...
Entertainment /
Indiana Jones’ iconic felt fedora...
National News /