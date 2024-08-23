Silver Alert declared for 71-year-old man missing from Fort Wayne

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Melvin Perry, a 71-year-old white male who is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, is bald with brown eyes, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a sleeveless blue shirt with the words “Harley Davidson” on it, and driving a white 2018 Chevrolet Equinox with Indiana license plate DO389.

Melvin is missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana, which is 126 miles northeast of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, at 11 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Investigators ask that anyone with any information on Melvin Perry contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.