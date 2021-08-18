Indiana News

Silver Alert declared for missing 14-year-old Nappanee girl

NAPPANNEE, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 14-year-old girl from Nappanee.

Indiana State Police say Sara Shapland was last seen on Tuesday at 2:59 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Shapland is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. ISP say she was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with black shorts and Nike tennis shorts with a multicolored backpack.

Anyone with information on Shapland should call the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 574-533-4151 or 911.