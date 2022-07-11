Indiana News

Silver Alert declared for missing Anderson boy

(Photo provided/Anderson Police Department)
by: Tony Brunenkant
Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for Frank Buchholz, a 16-year-old boy from Anderson, Indiana. He was last seen Sunday around 2:20 p.m.

According to the Anderson Police Department, Buchholz is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 100 pounds, has red hair, and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt, black and green shorts, one gray sock, one black sock, and black Nike tennis shoes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Frank Buchholz, contact the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or 911.

