Indiana News

Silver Alert declared for missing Bloomington woman

A Silver Alert was declared for Marianne Aurich on Aug. 31, 2021. (Provided Photo/ISP)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 75-year-old Bloomington woman.

Marianne Aurich was last seen on Monday at 5:30 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Aurich is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 165 pounds with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve button up shirt and glasses with unknown pants and shoes. Aurich was driving a gray 2000 Nissan Frontier with license plate D400ES.

Anyone with information about Aurich should contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 812-349-2781.