Indiana News

Silver Alert declared for missing New Albany woman

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing New Albany woman.

Indiana State Police say Roberta Good, 40, was last seen Tuesday at 1:00 p.m.

She is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall weighing 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Good was last seen wearing glasses with a nose ring and black and purple scrubs.

Police believe she is with Laquan Lee, a 39-year-old Black male listed at 5 feet 9 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. They are likely traveling in a white 2008 Pontiac Torrent with Kentucky license plate 8295HT.

Good is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information on Good should call the New Albany Police Department at 812-944-6411.