Indiana News

Silver Alert declared for missing Seymour man

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for William Hankins, a missing 31-year-old man from Seymour, Indiana. He was last seen Tuesday at 5:30 a.m.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department describe Hankins as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 250 pounds, blonde hair, and with hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with skulls, and black pants.

Seymour is 62 miles south of Indianapolis. he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance,

If you have any information on William Hankins, contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 812-358-2141 or 911.