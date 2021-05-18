Indiana News

Silver Alert declared for missing Valparaiso man

A Silver Alert was declared for John O'Hara on May 17, 2021. (Provided Photo/ISP)

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Valparaiso man.

John O’Hara, 75, was last seen at 10 a.m. Monday morning, Indiana State Police say. He is listed at 5 feet, 9 inches and 200 pounds. O’Hara was last seen wearing a Chicago Cubs hat, dark blue windbreaker vest with no sleeves, blue jeans or black sweat pants, dark brown work boots and driving a gray 2015 Honda CRV with Indiana license plate 96V4.

Police believe he may be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about O’Hara should call the Porter County Sheriff’s Department at 219-477-3000.