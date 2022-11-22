Indiana News

Silver Alert for 16-year-old boy missing from Valparaiso

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert was issued Monday night for a 16-year-old boy last seen Monday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police.

Max Cannon is missing from Valparaiso, which is 150 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Albers was described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 200 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Cannon was last seen wearing a neon green winter hat, a grey hooded sweatshirt with a black fleece jacket, and blue jeans.

He was last seen at 3:45 p.m. and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the the Porter County Sheriff’s Office at 219-477-3000 or 911.