Indiana News

Silver Alert for 16-year-old missing from Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday night for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Jadea Nour is missing from Lafayette, which is 64 miles north of Indianapolis.

She was believed to be in danger. She was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. She was wearing a white sherpa sweatshirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes, and was a passenger in a silver 2014 Ford Fiesta with an Indiana registration of 333C503.

She was described as 5 feet 7 inches and 135 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or 911.