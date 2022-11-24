Indiana News

Silver Alert for 21-year-old man missing from Bluffton

Bluffton, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert was issued Thursday morning for a 21-year-old man last seen Wednesday evening, according to Indiana State Police.

Jake Steffen is missing from Bluffton, which is 100 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Steffen was described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Steffen was last seen wearing an orange plaid coat with black hood, red T-shirt, dark jeans, black shoes, and black gloves.

He was last seen at 7:40 p.m. and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Bluffton Police Department at 260-824-3320 or 911.