Silver Alert for 60-year-old man from Gary

Jerry Moog (Provided Photo/The Gary Police Department)
by: Alexis Mitchell
GARY, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was declared late Tuesday afternoon for a 60-year-old man missing from Gary.

The Gary Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jerry Moog, a 60-year-old man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 140 pounds. He has brown eyes. The alert says he is “bald/brown hair.” He was last seen wearing gray pants with no shirt and no shoes.

Moog was last seen on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 3:15 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

Gary is 150 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

If you have any information on Jerry Moog, contact the Gary Police Department at 219-881-1214 or 911.

