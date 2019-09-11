Silver Alert canceled for 1-year-old girl

UPDATE: This Silver Alert has been canceled.

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a one-year-old girl.

The Mishawaka Police Department is looking for Harmoni Thompson. Police say she could be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Thompson is 2’10” and 16 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe she might be with Azaria Jackson. Jackson may be driving a silver Pontiac Grand Prix with Indiana license plate 164RIO. Police describe Jackson as 5’8″ and 300 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Please call 911 if you have information.

In 2018, Indiana’s definition for Silver Alerts expanded to include missing and endangered children.